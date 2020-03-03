Lexicon Valley

From Uptalk to Vocal Fry, Women Are Prolific Language Innovators

Want to hear what English will sound like in the future? Talk to a woman.

Women have always been at the avant-garde of language evolution. Centuries ago, they led the way in reforming our pronouns and, more recently, they have dramatically influenced the way we communicate with uptalk and vocal fry. Want to hear what English will sound like in the future? Talk to a woman.

