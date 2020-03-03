From Uptalk to Vocal Fry, Women Are Prolific Language Innovators
Want to hear what English will sound like in the future? Talk to a woman.
Episode Notes
Women have always been at the avant-garde of language evolution. Centuries ago, they led the way in reforming our pronouns and, more recently, they have dramatically influenced the way we communicate with uptalk and vocal fry. Want to hear what English will sound like in the future? Talk to a woman.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.