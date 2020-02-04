Digging Up the Past
Let’s talk about how we talk about that which already occurred.
Episode Notes
William Faulkner famously observed: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” In language, you might say, it’s ever-present. But how we discuss that which occurred before this very moment can vary in nuance from Asia to Africa to the Americas. In other words, some languages have a complicated past.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.