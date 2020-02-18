In What Order Did Languages Arrive in Europe?
DNA analysis is revealing which speakers traveled where and when.
Episode Notes
Which came first to the continent of Europe, the various Indo-European tongues or lonely, isolated Basque? And what about those unrelated languages in parts of Scandinavia? It turns out that our genes may contain the secrets to which speakers moved where and when they arrived.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.