Verbs on the Move
Coming and going in languages around the world.
Episode Notes
Motion verbs—like to come and to go—work in a fairly straightforward way in English. But in some languages around the world, the verbs change depending on what it is that you’re entering or leaving. Or how it is that you’re entering or leaving. This whole business of moving from place to place can get pretty complicated.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.