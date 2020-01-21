Lexicon Valley

Verbs on the Move

Coming and going in languages around the world.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Motion verbs—like to come and to go—work in a fairly straightforward way in English. But in some languages around the world, the verbs change depending on what it is that you’re entering or leaving. Or how it is that you’re entering or leaving. This whole business of moving from place to place can get pretty complicated.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.