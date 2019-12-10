Lexicon Valley

Private Parts

What does a rooster have to do with male genitalia anyway?

About the Show

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

Episode Notes

English has no shortage of vulgar terms for certain parts of the male and female anatomy. But where did the two C-words originate and how did they become so taboo? Learn about some of the fascinating word histories behind our private parts on this episode of Lexicon Valley.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.