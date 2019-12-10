Private Parts
What does a rooster have to do with male genitalia anyway?
Episode Notes
English has no shortage of vulgar terms for certain parts of the male and female anatomy. But where did the two C-words originate and how did they become so taboo? Learn about some of the fascinating word histories behind our private parts on this episode of Lexicon Valley.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.