A Bisl Yiddish
Add to German a large helping of Hebrew and a dollop of Slavic. Stir. Let marinate. Enjoy!
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
True language mixing can produce weird and wonderful offspring like Media Lengua, which combines Quechuan grammar and Spanish vocabulary to form an “in-between” tongue spoken by some indigenous Ecuadorians. Is Yiddish, then, a similarly mixed language? Not quite. John McWhorter explains.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.