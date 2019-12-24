Lexicon Valley

A Bisl Yiddish

Add to German a large helping of Hebrew and a dollop of Slavic. Stir. Let marinate. Enjoy!

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

Episode Notes

True language mixing can produce weird and wonderful offspring like Media Lengua, which combines Quechuan grammar and Spanish vocabulary to form an “in-between” tongue spoken by some indigenous Ecuadorians. Is Yiddish, then, a similarly mixed language? Not quite. John McWhorter explains.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.