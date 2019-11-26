The Soft Power of Like
Terms such as like and sort of are ways for English speakers to sound more polite.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
How do you express politeness? There are the old standards, including please and thank you. But increasingly we rely on informality, profanity, and terms such as like and sort of to soften our speech and make us sound less blunt. Politeness can be remarkably complicated for modern English speakers.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.