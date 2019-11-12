Men, Women, and Children
What is it with people and animals and irregular plurals?
Episode Notes
How do you make a word plural in English? That’s easy—just add an “s.” Well, except for all the exceptions, like men and women or mice and lice. Irregular plurals may be annoying for language learners, but they’re fun to talk about!
