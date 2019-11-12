Lexicon Valley

Men, Women, and Children

What is it with people and animals and irregular plurals?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

Episode Notes

How do you make a word plural in English? That’s easy—just add an “s.” Well, except for all the exceptions, like men and women or mice and lice. Irregular plurals may be annoying for language learners, but they’re fun to talk about!

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.