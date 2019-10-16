Lexicon Valley

Let’s Do Lunch

Come table-hopping as we discuss the linguistic quirks of some mealtime terms.

About the Show

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

Episode Notes

Food, meat, and fruit were once more general terms that have narrowed in meaning over time. Come table-hopping as we discuss the linguistic quirks of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and other mealtime terms.

