Let’s Do Lunch
Come table-hopping as we discuss the linguistic quirks of some mealtime terms.
Episode Notes
Food, meat, and fruit were once more general terms that have narrowed in meaning over time. Come table-hopping as we discuss the linguistic quirks of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and other mealtime terms.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.