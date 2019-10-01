Lexicon Valley

How to Think Like a Linguist

Never mind those 26 letters—the English language has 44 unique sounds.

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

Episode Notes

What do linguists think about when they think about language? For starters, individual alphabets are relatively arbitrary. Let’s talk about “sounds” and “units of meaning.”

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.