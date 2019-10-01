How to Think Like a Linguist
Never mind those 26 letters—the English language has 44 unique sounds.
Episode Notes
What do linguists think about when they think about language? For starters, individual alphabets are relatively arbitrary. Let’s talk about “sounds” and “units of meaning.”
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.