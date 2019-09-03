S–t, Hell, and Darn
Dissecting three common curse words.
Episode Notes
Curse words can reveal a lot about the English language. Shit, hell, and darn, to name three, contain countless linguistic lessons.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.