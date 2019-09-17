Lexicon Valley

Has English Gotten Less Complex?

English has shed many of its nuances over the centuries. Take pronouns, for example.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Host

Episode Notes

In many ways, the English we speak today is far less complicated and ornate than it was centuries ago. The ongoing simplification of our pronouns is Exhibit A.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.