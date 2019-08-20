Lexicon Valley

This Family Speaks 1,200 Languages

From Madagascar to Easter Island, Austronesian tongues traveled far and wide with early seafarers.

If you’ve ever had curious thoughts and questions about the ways we speak, read, and write, Lexicon Valley is the show for you. Hosted by linguist John McWhorter.

Episode Notes

The Austronesian family of languages contains approximately 1,200 distinct tongues. They originated in what is now Taiwan and sailed the oceans with early seafarers.

