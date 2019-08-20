This Family Speaks 1,200 Languages
From Madagascar to Easter Island, Austronesian tongues traveled far and wide with early seafarers.
Episode Notes
The Austronesian family of languages contains approximately 1,200 distinct tongues. They originated in what is now Taiwan and sailed the oceans with early seafarers.
Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.