Host Aaron Mak talks with Danielle Citron, Boston University Law School professor and newly minted MacArthur genius, about her work researching online harassment in the form of cyberstalking, mobs, revenge porn, and deepfakes. They discuss the similarities between the social attitudes towards workplace harassment in the 1970s and online harassment today, the concept of “sextortion” and “de-individuation” among abusers, and how to educate law enforcement and bring meaningful change. They also talk about specific effects of deepfakes abroad, as well as Citron’s experience being “outed as a social justice warrior” online.

After the interview, Shannon Palus joins Aaron for this week’s edition of “Don’t Close My Tabs.”

Stories discussed on the show:

Shannon’s Tab: “Images From Antarctica,” by Alan Taylor in the Atlantic

Aaron’s Tab: “This Company Thinks It Can Solve Diversity With 100,000 Fake A.I. Faces,” by Samantha Cole at Vice

