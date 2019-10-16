Host Aaron Mak talks with e-sports analyst Daniel Lee about his approach to coaching Mango, one of the best competitive Super Smash Bros. players in the world. They discuss the culture of e-sports and what it’s like for amateur gamers to travel and participate in tournaments. They also discuss Lee’s tactics for coaching a superstar, how to get into the right mental headspace, and how he’s trying to bring modern-day analytics to gaming.

After the interview, host Aaron Mak joins co-host Shannon Palus and new host Lizzie O’Leary for this week’s edition of Don’t Close My Tabs.

Podcast production by Justin D. Wright.

Stories discussed on the show:

Shannon’s Tab: The Student Loan Nerd Helping Borrowers One Email at a Time, by Anna Sale

Aaron’s Tab: How Y2k and bbno$ Turned ‘Lalala’ Into a Hit, One Tinder Match at a Time, by Elias Leight

Lizzie’s Tab: It’s Fat Bear Week in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, by Tom Goldman

If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.

If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate. Future Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter.