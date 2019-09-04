New York Times technology reporter Mike Issac discusses his new book, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which traces Uber’s rapid rise and fall under co-founder Travis Kalanick. Isaac and host Aaron Mak talk about Uber’s fraught relationship with the media, how public perception of the company enabled one of its competitors to stave off extinction, the necessary paranoia required to investigate the company, and how Kalanick’s particular style of leadership helped transform transportation around the world—for better or worse.

After the interview, Shannon Palus joins the show for this week’s edition of “Don’t Close My Tabs.”

Podcast production by Justin D. Wright.

Stories discussed on the show:

Shannon’s Tab: “When I Took My Zipcar Into the Wilderness”

Aaron’s Tab: “We Pretend It’s 2007-2012 Internet”

If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.

If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate. Future Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter

Listen to If Then via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.