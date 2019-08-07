In this episode Aaron Mak learns about all the ways China is using cyberwarfare to disrupt the efforts of protesters in Hong Kong. His guest is Nick Frisch, a fellow at Yale’s Information Society Project and a scholar of media and technology in the Chinese-speaking world. Frisch was recently in Hong Kong as a fellow at the Journalism and Media Studies Center at Hong Kong University.

After the interview, Shannon Palus joins the show for this week’s edition of Don’t Close My Tabs.

