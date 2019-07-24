In this episode, Aaron Mak looks into Facebook’s plan to create a global cryptocurrency called Libra. For an expert opinion, he turns to Chris Brummer, a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center and the host of the podcast Fintech Beat. Brummer testified before the U.S. House of Representatives last week to explain why Facebook is jumping the gun with its proposal.

After the interview, Shannon Palus joins the show for this week’s edition of Don’t Close My Tabs.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

