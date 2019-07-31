If Then

Chemists Spill the Science of Skin Care

The founders of Chemist Confessions tell us about the molecules behind all that marketing.

If Then is a show about technology, society, and power. Each week, the hosts take you on a lively tour of the tech news that actually matters, from fake news in your Facebook feed to the algorithms that want your job to the Uber drivers who want a job with benefits. With news-making interviews of key tech-industry figures, fascinating academics, and top tech journalists, we explore not only how the technology that’s shaping our world works, but the ideas, ideologies, incentives, and biases that underlie it.

In this episode, Shannon Palus talks to Victoria Fu and Gloria Lu, co-founders of Chemist Confessions. Their goal is to help cut through the marketing buzzwords of the skin care industry and understand some of the actual chemistry behind the products we use.

After the interview, Aaron Mak joins the show for this week’s edition of Don’t Close My Tabs.

Stories discussed on the show: 

• “Equifax Claims May Not Get You $125,” by Charlie Warzel in the New York Times
• “lofi hip hop radio, beats to relax/study to” on ChilledCow’s YouTube
Chemist Confessions on Instagram
• Chemist Confessions blog

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.

If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State UniversityNew America, and SlateFuture Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter.