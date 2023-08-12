ICYMI

What NewJeans Tells Us About the Future of K-Pop

How a viral girl group is using global influences to smash Billboard charts and get stuck in our heads

On today’s show, Candice is joined by Vivian Yoon, the writer and host of K-Pop Dreaming. They dissect the hype surrounding K-pop viral sensation NewJeans, talk about the musical influences that make them stand out, and share their own experiences growing up with K-pop.

