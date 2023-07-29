The Girls Are Not All Right
Why PinkyDoll, Trad Wives and Girl Dinners are blowing up online
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle and Candice reach into the ICYMI mailbag to answer why TikTokers are pretending to be video game characters, how a city girl became an anti-feminist prairie wife, and why snacktime is getting an obnoxious rebrand.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.