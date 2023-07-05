ICYMI

What Next: TBD: The Trouble With TikTok Songs

An episode of Slate’s What Next: TBD on sped-up versions of songs are siphoning off already-paltry streaming revenues.

How the music streaming business opened the door to billions of dollars in fraud.

Guest: Ashley Carman, Bloomberg News reporter covering the podcasting, music, and audio beat.

Podcast production by Patrick Fort.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.