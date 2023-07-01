The Subreddit Teeming with Crime, Complaints and Candles
How Bath & Body Works fans fostered a safe haven on Reddit
On today’s episode, Rachelle dives into one of Candice’s most treasured subreddits: r/bathandbodyworks. They trace the boom of candle consumption during the pandemic, how sale culture keeps the store in business, and Candice’s definitive rules for curating your haul.
