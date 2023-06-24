Why the Internet Couldn’t Get Enough of the Missing Submarine
The Titanic-bound missing vessel that gripped the world and ended in tragedy
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton and Candice Lim parse out this week in #OceanGate, when a 5-passenger underwater vessel heading for the Titanic went missing. The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed all five passengers are presumed dead following a “catastrophic implosion,” but the internet remains obsessed and desperate for more answers. We take a look at OceanGate the company, why someone would sign up for this voyage, and how four days of unanswered questions turned into millions of tweets, memes and TikToks.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.