The TikTok Comedian Caught In A Ticketmaster Controversy
How Nick Cannon’s protege Matt Rife sold out a world tour
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Candice Lim and Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe explore the fandom surrounding standup comedian Matt Rife. They take it back to Rife’s breakout on Wild N’ Out and pick apart his rise on TikTok as a crowd work comic. But first, Nadira and Candice share their nominations for song of the summer.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Candice Lim.