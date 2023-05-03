Should Influencers Unionize?
And other economic questions plaguing that $15 billion industry.
Episode Notes
On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Wailin Wong, Darian Woods and Adrian Ma, the hosts of NPR’s daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money. They discuss The Indicator’s recent five-part series on the $15 billion influencer industry that delves into where all that money is going—and where it’s not. They dive deep into the rise of the industry and how it emerged out of the economic precarity of the 2008 recession. They also talk through the astonishing fact that according to some surveys, almost 1 out of every 4 Gen Z-er wants to be an influencer.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Rachelle Hampton.