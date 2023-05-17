ICYMI

Quiet Luxury Is TikTok’s Latest Nonsensical Fashion Trend

It’s the cocaine of aesthetics: everywhere if you know where to look for it.

Episode Notes

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Nadira Goffe for a sequel to their August 2022 episode “What Isa Clean Girl?” The two dive deep into TikTok’s latest favorite fashion trend: quiet luxury, or stealth wealth. The aesthetic’s adherents posits that rich people don’t dress in ostentatious labels, but instead communicate their wealth through brands like Brunello Cucinell, Loro Piana and The Row. Quiet luxurists point to figures like the Roy family from HBO’s Succession and Gwyneth Paltrow at her recent trial as examples of stealth wealth. But the trend, like it’s “old money” predecessor, is built on a fundamental misunderstanding of fashion, classism and racism.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.

