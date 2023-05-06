Inside the Nexus of Wellness Culture
How TikTok and $20 smoothies helped Erewhon wield influence far beyond Los Angeles.
Episode Notes
On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Hannah Jackson, the culture writer and reporter behind the recent Cut article “Meet the People Working Three Jobs to Afford Erewhon.” The two discuss how Erewhon transformed from a humble Boston market stall into what Jackson described as a “a luxury-wellness behemoth.” They dive deep into the culture cache that shopping at Erewhon offers to people from Hailey Bieber to a 20-something aspiring wellness content creator.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.