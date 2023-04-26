We’ve Learned Nothing From West Elm Caleb
Plus Jojo Siwa pregnancy cosplay and the coming AI music revolution.
Episode Notes
On today’s show, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Slate staff writer Nitish Pahwa for a mailbag episode. The two answer questions about Jojo Siwa’s rumored pregnancy, the fate of the music industry after an AI-generated Drake song went viral and the most recent instance of internet vigilantism.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.