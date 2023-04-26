ICYMI

We’ve Learned Nothing From West Elm Caleb

Plus Jojo Siwa pregnancy cosplay and the coming AI music revolution.

Episode Notes

On today’s show, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Slate staff writer Nitish Pahwa for a mailbag episode. The two answer questions about Jojo Siwa’s rumored pregnancy, the fate of the music industry after an AI-generated Drake song went viral and the most recent instance of internet vigilantism.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

Hosts

  • Nitish Pahwa is an associate writer for business and tech at Slate.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.