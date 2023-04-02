Succession’s Kendall Roy is the Internet’s Girlboss
How the downtrodden scion became an object of thirst.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined once again by BuzzFeed internet culture report Kelsey Weekman. The two discuss the fandom surrounding Succession’s Kendall Roy, the second son of billionaire Logan Roy, played by Jeremy Strong.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Rachelle Hampton.