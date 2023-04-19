ICYMI

How the Internet Broke Netflix’s “Love is Blind”

The streaming platform flew to close to the sun with its live reunion attempt.

Episode Notes

On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Jonquilyn Hill, reporter and host of Vox’s politics and policy show The Weeds. The two take a deep dive into the most recent season of the Netflix reality dating show Love is Blind and how the internet has become the show’s shadow producer. They discuss Netflix’s attempt to muscle its way into the live-streaming market and the spectacular failure of the highly-anticipated live Love is Blind reunion on Sunday night.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Rachelle Hampton.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.