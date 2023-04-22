ICYMI

Has TikTok Ruined Live Music?

The app’s powerful algorithm complicates the age-old debate about concert spoilers.

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Alex Sujong Laughlin, a supervising producer and co-owner of Defector Media where she makes the podcast, Normal Gossip. Alex and Rachelle dive deep into the age-old debate over concert spoilers, a debate that’s been turbo-charged by TikTok where over 80 million people watched the first two nights of Taylor Swifts Eras tour. The ease of finding a livestream of some of the most expensive concerts in the world raises the question: why go to a concert when you can go on TikTok?

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.

