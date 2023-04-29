Should We All Be Pirating More?
Contrary to popular belief, nothing on the internet lasts forever.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Sarah Marshall, writer, critic and host of the You’re Wrong About and You Are Good podcasts. The two discuss Marshall’s recent You’re Wrong About episode about Napster, the ill-fated peer-to-peer file sharing app that helped create the internet as we know it. They dive deep into the moral and ethical quandaries around pirating content in an age where corporations can disappear content from streaming services at a second’s notice.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.