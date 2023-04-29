ICYMI

Should We All Be Pirating More?

Contrary to popular belief, nothing on the internet lasts forever.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Sarah Marshall, writer, critic and host of the You’re Wrong About and You Are Good podcasts. The two discuss Marshall’s recent You’re Wrong About episode about Napster, the ill-fated peer-to-peer file sharing app that helped create the internet as we know it. They dive deep into the moral and ethical quandaries around pirating content in an age where corporations can disappear content from streaming services at a second’s notice.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.

Advertisement

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Sarah Marshall is a writer, critic, host of the podcast You're Wrong About, and co-host of the podcast You Are Good with Alex Steed.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.