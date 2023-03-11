Vanderpump Rules’ War of the Roses
The reality TV story that refuses to leave our timelines.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Deepti Sahrawat, the host of Pop Culture Prisoner, to discuss a shocking cheating scandal within the cast of the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, and why it blew up on the internet in such a big way. They talk about how the history of the show led us up to this point, the ways it’s so different from the usual cycle of reality scandals, and where the show can go from here.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.