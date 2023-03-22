Encore: Someone’s Selling Human Bones on TikTok?
A look into the legalities of the human skeleton market.
Episode Notes
Today, we’re revisiting one of our early favorite episodes from August 2021 about selling bones on TikTok.
In the episode, Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher try to figure out if it’s legal to buy and sell human remains. They’re joined by Tanya Marsh, a professor at Wake Forest who specializes in funeral and cemetery law, to find out what the legal system says about the human bone market, the ethical questions surrounding such a market, and why we still have rights even after we die. If you’d like to know more about the history of the human bone trade, check out this video, “Can You Legally Buy a Real Human Skeleton?”
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.