Selena Gomez Loves Logging Off

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Time’s Moises Mendez II to talk about Selena Gomez’s internet history. They look at her early days on YouTube, discuss her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, and explain why TikTok has blown up with commentary on the recent feud between Gomez and Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

  • Moises Mendez II is a freelance culture journalist based in Brooklyn, New York. He covers entertainment, LGBTQ+ culture, and social media. He has bylines at Fast Company, Rolling Stone, HuffPost, and more.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.