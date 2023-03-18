Pedro Pascal Is the Internet’s Daddy
Fans cannot get enough of his charm, or the way he says, “Baby girl.”
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Slate’s Madeline Ducharme to talk about the internet’s thirst for Pedro Pascal. They discuss how he started edging into the role of Internet Daddy with Game of Thrones, his recent turns in The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, and why his own surprise as this online adoration makes people love him even more.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.