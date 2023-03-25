Gwyneth Paltrow and the Ozempic Craze
How our bodies are perceived in society is a problem none of us can fix on our own.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Kate Lindsay of the Embedded newsletter to talk about the latest in diet discourse. They discuss Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent interview and the flak she got for revealing she drank bone broth most days for lunch, the recent rise of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, and how the ways people are talking about them sound all too familiar.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.