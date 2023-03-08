The Internet Should Be Fun
You just have to know where to look.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Daisy Rosario is joined by Nitish Pahwa and they’re talking about the places they go to when they need online comfort. They discuss cute cartoon affirmations, the need for satisfaction, and hear from a few Slate colleagues about their own comforting online enclaves.
Some of our recommendations:
@unclogging_drains on TikTok
@catsofyore on Instagram
@itslennie, an animated blob sharing affirmations on TikTok
@Jesssoweird, the baby that tries on wigs on TikTok
ASMR rug cleaning
Florian Gadsby, a ceramicist on Instagram and YouTube
@cosmetic_repair on TikTok
Lady Gaga’s music video for, “Marry the Night”
Girl With the Dogs on YouTube
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.