The Internet Hates Hogwarts Legacy
A new video game set in the Harry Potter universe lays bare the mediocrity of Rowling’s world.
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Gita Jackson to talk about a video game that has stirred up anger across the internet, Hogwarts Legacy. They discuss the controversy surrounding it, how the game reveals so many holes in JK Rowling’s world building, and why it’s not even fun to play.
Instead of playing Hogwarts Legacy, Gita’s got some recommendations.
Books:
Annihilation, by Jeff VanderMeer
Vita Nostra, by Maryna and Serhiy Dyachenko
Magic for Liars, by Sarah Gailey
Games:
Persona 5
Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side
Magical Diary
Life Is Strange
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Elden Ring
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.