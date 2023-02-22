ICYMI

Tumblr Revived the Welcome to Night Vale Fandom

A poll to find the top “Tumblr Sexyman” reminded users how much they loved narrator Cecil Palmer.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On today’s episode Rachelle Hampton is joined by journalist and podcaster Wil Williams to discuss the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, and how its faceless narrator just won the poll as top “Tumblr Sexyman.” They talk about the show’s origins and importance in the early 2010s podcasting scene, the ways it deftly navigated queerness, and its impact on the audio fiction space.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

Advertisement

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

All episodes

Host

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.