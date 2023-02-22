Tumblr Revived the Welcome to Night Vale Fandom
A poll to find the top “Tumblr Sexyman” reminded users how much they loved narrator Cecil Palmer.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode Rachelle Hampton is joined by journalist and podcaster Wil Williams to discuss the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, and how its faceless narrator just won the poll as top “Tumblr Sexyman.” They talk about the show’s origins and importance in the early 2010s podcasting scene, the ways it deftly navigated queerness, and its impact on the audio fiction space.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.