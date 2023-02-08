How a 9-Year-Old Took Over TikTok
Plus, drama in the TikTok food world.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined again by Slate’s Nitish Pahwa, this time to open up the mailbag. They answer questions about a child named Topher whose loud presence has swept across TikTok, Twitter’s bad bot decisions, and recent drama surrounding TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.