North West Is TikTok’s New Queen
Is deploying her mother’s business savvy or just enjoying being a kid?
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by WAMU’s Aja Drain to discuss North West’s TikTok presence. They talk about how North got started on the app like going live without her mother’s permission, the controversies that’ve bubbled up around her TikTok account, and what makes her so different from the other kids posting online.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.