Has the Internet Made Parenting Easier?
Or has it just created new problems for parents to grapple with?
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Jamilah Lemieux, one of the columnists for Slate’s Care and Feeding advice column, and the host of Mom and Dad Are Fighting. They open up Jamilah’s internet diary, discussing how she got her career started online, what changed for her online after becoming a parent, and what sorts of online advice parents need right now.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.