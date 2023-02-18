The Influencer Even Skeptics Love
Emma Chamberlain has taste, and a personality.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by NPR’s Candice Lim to discuss the online rise of Emma Chamberlain. They discuss her origins as a YouTuber in 2017, how she kept evolving her brand so it never got stale, and why she’s so different from her fellow it girls.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.