Is Weight Lifting a Diet Culture Escape Hatch?
Writer Casey Johnston on how gym weights broke her out of diet and fitness hell.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle speaks with writer and cultural critic Casey Johnston about weight lifting. They discuss what led Casey to pick up the barbell, how she found her way into the online weight lifting space and the following she built there, and the ways weight lifting might be able to break us out of diet culture’s torturous cycle.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder and Rachelle Hampton.