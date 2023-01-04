ICYMI

Fans Ran the World Last Year

Looking back at how fandoms shaped 2022.

On today’s episode, Nadira Goffe and Daisy Rosario are in the host chairs ready to talk all things fandom. They discuss the important moments like the Swifties’ battle with Ticketmaster, and John Fetterman’s wildly successful online campaign. Then, they get into the darker side of fandom where people like Elon Musk and Kanye reside.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

  • Nadira Goffe is an associate writer of culture at Slate.

  • Daisy Rosario is Slate's senior supervising producer of audio. Previously, she produced podcasts and reported stories for Stitcher, WNYC, WAMU, and Latino USA, and was also a frequent contributor to NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour. You may have heard her on the Moth.