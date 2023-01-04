Fans Ran the World Last Year
Looking back at how fandoms shaped 2022.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Nadira Goffe and Daisy Rosario are in the host chairs ready to talk all things fandom. They discuss the important moments like the Swifties’ battle with Ticketmaster, and John Fetterman’s wildly successful online campaign. Then, they get into the darker side of fandom where people like Elon Musk and Kanye reside.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.