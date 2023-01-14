RuPaul’s Drag Race Has Finally Logged On
The season 15 premiere sets up the dynamic between the online and IRL queens like never before.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined again by Daisy Rosario to talk about the premiere of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. They talk about how the season seems to understand more than ever how the pandemic has affected the lives of its contestants, how the series’ relationship with the internet has changed over the years, and if this is the real way forward for the show.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.