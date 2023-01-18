MrBeast Dethroned a Child to Become the Most Successful YouTuber
One bland man has figured out how to optimize everything about his YouTube channel.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by BuzzFeed’s Kelsey Weekman for a crash course in the history and significance of YouTuber MrBeast. Kelsey tells Rachelle all about how he first got started counting numbers to camera, his wild philanthropic stunts, and why his blandness is so arresting and unnerving at the same time.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.