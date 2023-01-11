Who Is Alix Earle And Why Are People Mad at Her?
Plus, an attempt to explain corecore.
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is back in the host chair. She’s joined by Daisy Rosario as they open up the mailbag to answer listener questions about Greta Thunberg’s involvement in the arrest of Andrew Tate, the rise of the corecore aesthetic, and TikTok drama about hair oil.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.